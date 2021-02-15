In the last trading session, 140,765 InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.69 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.95 Million. IHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.67% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 75.09% up since then. When we look at InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.29 Million.

Analysts gave the InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IHT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) trade information

Although IHT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.19- on Monday, Feb 08 added 15.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.6%. The 2021 estimates are for InnSuites Hospitality Trust earnings to increase by 85.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 24, 2019. The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.11% per year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.31% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 8 institutions holding the InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 35.6 Thousand IHT shares worth $78.32 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 3.41 Thousand shares worth $3.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.