In the last trading session, 463,827 Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.2. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.04 Million. GNCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.62% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.1, which suggests the last value was 67.55% up since then. When we look at Genocea Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 729.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GNCA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Instantly GNCA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.79- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 10.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNCA’s forecast low is $4.4 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +165.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. shares while 54.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.83%. There are 45 institutions holding the Genocea Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 20.1% of the shares, roughly 10.38 Million GNCA shares worth $23.76 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 5.08 Million shares worth $11.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1324667 shares estimated at $3.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 255.95 Thousand shares worth around $586.13 Thousand.