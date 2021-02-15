In the last trading session, 436,673 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $7.36 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.58 Million. CNCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.42% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 25.68% up since then. When we look at Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 310.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CNCE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Although CNCE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.86- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 961.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNCE’s forecast low is $11 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +198.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -27.77% over the past 6 months, a 22.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +9.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 635.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.25% of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 70.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.02%. There are 125 institutions holding the Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 2.2 Million CNCE shares worth $27.86 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 2.15 Million shares worth $21.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 747006 shares estimated at $7.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 682.09 Thousand shares worth around $8.62 Million.