In the last trading session, 434,861 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.92 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.47 Million. KRKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.76% off its 52-week high of $8.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was 53.46% up since then. When we look at 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 371.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.56 Million.

Analysts gave the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KRKR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Although KRKR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.19- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 5.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.03 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $13.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 36Kr Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -955.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.08%. There are 2 institutions holding the 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 28.06 Thousand KRKR shares worth $70.98 Thousand.