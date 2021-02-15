In the last trading session, 110,591 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.3 changed hands at $0.97 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.19 Million. KLXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.84% off its 52-week high of $18.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 80.83% up since then. When we look at KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 180.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.16 Million.

Analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLXE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.14.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.39 on Friday, Feb 12 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 507.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLXE’s forecast low is $6.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -51.13% for it to hit the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $89.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.8 Million and $83Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -964.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.85% of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. shares while 29.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.54%. There are 70 institutions holding the KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 368.37 Thousand KLXE shares worth $1.53 Million.

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 248.21 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 280438 shares estimated at $1.81 Million under it, the former controlled 3.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 122.81 Thousand shares worth around $509.64 Thousand.