In the last trading session, 789,369 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.54 changed hands at $0.72 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.95 Million. JT’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.56% off its 52-week high of $11.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.4, which suggests the last value was 47.14% up since then. When we look at Jianpu Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 262.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

Instantly JT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.60- on Friday, Feb 12 added 1.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 162.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $151.89 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jianpu Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $352.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $89.62 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jianpu Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -119.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares while 22.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.56%. There are 19 institutions holding the Jianpu Technology Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million JT shares worth $5.56 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 953.49 Thousand shares worth $2.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.