In the last trading session, 158,771 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $11.61 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.68 Million. JNCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.27% off its 52-week high of $14.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 75.45% up since then. When we look at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 479.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JNCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Although JNCE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.08 on Monday, Feb 08 added 17.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 0.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 852.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JNCE’s forecast low is $5.5 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +140.87% over the past 6 months, a -233.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +86.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -85% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43%. The 2021 estimates are for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 297.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.14% of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 63.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.46%. There are 146 institutions holding the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with TRV GP II, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 25.67% of the shares, roughly 10.23 Million JNCE shares worth $83.48 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 3.05 Million shares worth $24.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 534758 shares estimated at $4.36 Million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 384.34 Thousand shares worth around $2.69 Million.