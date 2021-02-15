In the last trading session, 299,221 iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $18.8 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.43 Million. ISUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.49% off its 52-week high of $32.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 92.07% up since then. When we look at iSun, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts gave the iSun, Inc. (ISUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ISUN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Although ISUN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.20 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 11.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 674.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 618.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ISUN’s forecast low is $22 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.02% for it to hit the projected low.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.2%. The 2021 estimates are for iSun, Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 94.9 Thousand shares worth $672.84 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 94900 shares estimated at $672.84 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 8.31 Thousand shares worth around $55.06 Thousand.