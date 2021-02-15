In the last trading session, 595,614 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $69.71 changed hands at -$2.26 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.88 Billion. VIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.28% off its 52-week high of $141.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.09, which suggests the last value was 76.92% up since then. When we look at Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Although VIR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $81.70 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 14.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is 1.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIR’s forecast low is $30 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vir Biotechnology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.15% over the past 6 months, a 58.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will drop -1.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 876.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.81 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $13.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $980Million and $5.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 390.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 138.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -443.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.5% per year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.16% of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 79.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.73%. There are 154 institutions holding the Vir Biotechnology, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.75% of the shares, roughly 22.62 Million VIR shares worth $776.43 Million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 11.28 Million shares worth $387.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 5427068 shares estimated at $145.34 Million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 2.21 Million shares worth around $59.09 Million.