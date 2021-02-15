In the last trading session, 227,287 Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $2 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.59 Million. STCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -45% off its 52-week high of $2.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 80% up since then. When we look at Steel Connect, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STCN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Steel Connect, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

Although STCN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.26- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 11.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) is 0.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 100.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1025% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STCN’s forecast low is $22.5 with $22.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1025% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1025% for it to hit the projected low.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Steel Connect, Inc. earnings to increase by 89.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.29% of Steel Connect, Inc. shares while 47.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.28%. There are 37 institutions holding the Steel Connect, Inc. stock share, with Steel Partners Holdings, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 28.96% of the shares, roughly 18.18 Million STCN shares worth $9.86 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 2.73 Million shares worth $2.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 1337900 shares estimated at $1.05 Million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 1Million shares worth around $542.41 Thousand.