In the last trading session, 526,347 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.1 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.2 Million. EDTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.63% off its 52-week high of $6.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 32.68% up since then. When we look at Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 258.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 135.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EDTK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Although EDTK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.45- on Friday, Feb 12 added 7.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited earnings to increase by 15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.25% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.29%. There are 3 institutions holding the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 14.73 Thousand EDTK shares worth $46.55 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 3.78 Thousand shares worth $11.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.