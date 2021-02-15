In the last trading session, 160,907 Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.54. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $172.41 Million. SIEB’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.14% off its 52-week high of $18.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.13, which suggests the last value was 43.81% up since then. When we look at Siebert Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SIEB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Siebert Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

Although SIEB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.96- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 19.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 290.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Siebert Financial Corp. earnings to decrease by -69.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.94% of Siebert Financial Corp. shares while 6.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.43%. There are 53 institutions holding the Siebert Financial Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 768Thousand SIEB shares worth $2.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 464.39 Thousand shares worth $1.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 589970 shares estimated at $1.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 164.68 Thousand shares worth around $691.64 Thousand.