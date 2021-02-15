In the last trading session, 373,587 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.49 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.37 Million. RMED’s last price was a discount, traded about -606.71% off its 52-week high of $60. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the last value was 49.94% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 515.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.5.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.00- on Friday, Feb 12 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 143.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $7 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +194.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.83% over the past 6 months, a 82.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will rise +86.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.39 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.01% of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 15.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.26%. There are 23 institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 203.31 Thousand RMED shares worth $1.51 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 141.99 Thousand shares worth $1.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 9653 shares estimated at $69.98 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 5.58 Thousand shares worth around $40.46 Thousand.