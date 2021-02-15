In the last trading session, 656,009 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $256.25 Million. PRQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.54% off its 52-week high of $9.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.4, which suggests the last value was 33.46% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.83 Million.

Analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRQR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.40- on Monday, Feb 08 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 870.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $230Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $180Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $470.34 Million and $263Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.95% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 69.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.36%. There are 68 institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 4.97 Million PRQR shares worth $23.82 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 4.72 Million shares worth $22.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. With 1725935 shares estimated at $7.25 Million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 189.17 Thousand shares worth around $698.03 Thousand.