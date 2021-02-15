In the last trading session, 465,641 Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.51 Million. PFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.05% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.625, which suggests the last value was 48.77% up since then. When we look at Profire Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 109Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PFIE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Profire Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

Instantly PFIE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.279 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 50% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFIE’s forecast low is $0.94 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +145.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.04 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Profire Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $3.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.1 Million and $8.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -53.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Profire Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21% per year.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33% of Profire Energy, Inc. shares while 44.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.68%. There are 41 institutions holding the Profire Energy, Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.63% of the shares, roughly 2.22 Million PFIE shares worth $1.89 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 2.2 Million shares worth $1.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 1389432 shares estimated at $1.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 2.2% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $686.2 Thousand.