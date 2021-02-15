In the last trading session, 149,913 Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.54 Million. SQFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -156% off its 52-week high of $10.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 32% up since then. When we look at Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SQFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -118%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SQFT Dividends

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020. The 4.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.76% of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stock share, with WealthPlan Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 132.18 Thousand SQFT shares worth $560.45 Thousand.

Smart Money Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 62.95 Thousand shares worth $266.89 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.