In the last trading session, 194,872 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $85.21 changed hands at -$1.36 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. OTRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.23% off its 52-week high of $99.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.55, which suggests the last value was 89.97% up since then. When we look at Ontrak, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 807.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OTRK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ontrak, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Although OTRK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $98.90 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 13.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTRK’s forecast low is $75 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ontrak, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +76.56% over the past 6 months, a 19.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ontrak, Inc. will rise +42.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.2 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ontrak, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $30.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.76 Million and $12.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 148.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 146.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Ontrak, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.43% of Ontrak, Inc. shares while 28.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.54%. There are 165 institutions holding the Ontrak, Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 861.64 Thousand OTRK shares worth $51.7 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.5% or 608.91 Thousand shares worth $37.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 264000 shares estimated at $16.17 Million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 205.62 Thousand shares worth around $12.34 Million.