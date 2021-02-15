In the last trading session, 249,061 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.92 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $344.15 Million. ONDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.33% off its 52-week high of $14.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.7, which suggests the last value was 55.88% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 533.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.12 on Monday, Feb 08 added 8.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONDS’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 13.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.15% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the Ondas Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 390Thousand ONDS shares worth $3.64 Million.

SEI Investments Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 64.53 Thousand shares worth $602.06 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.