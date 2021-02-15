In the last trading session, 371,843 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $7.3 changed hands at $0.9 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.93 Million. NM’s last price was a discount, traded about 0% off its 52-week high of $7.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.3, which suggests the last value was 82.19% up since then. When we look at Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 397.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NM’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $151.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.18 Million and $148.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 48.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16% per year.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.16% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares while 8.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.63%. There are 24 institutions holding the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.74% of the shares, roughly 910.87 Thousand NM shares worth $2.05 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 134.2 Thousand shares worth $236.19 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. With 72900 shares estimated at $128.3 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 40Thousand shares worth around $70.4 Thousand.