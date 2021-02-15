In the last trading session, 456,677 Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $7.33 changed hands at $0.46 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261Million. LEAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.68% off its 52-week high of $7.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 85.95% up since then. When we look at Leaf Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 512.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LEAF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Leaf Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) trade information

Instantly LEAF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.62- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is 0.7% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 234.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEAF’s forecast low is $6 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leaf Group Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.28% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leaf Group Ltd. will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.6 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Leaf Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $41.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.1 Million and $32.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Leaf Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -9.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.74% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares while 56.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.98%. There are 68 institutions holding the Leaf Group Ltd. stock share, with Oak Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.57% of the shares, roughly 3.72 Million LEAF shares worth $18.66 Million.

Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 2.77 Million shares worth $13.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 620000 shares estimated at $3.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 504.46 Thousand shares worth around $2.53 Million.