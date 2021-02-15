In the last trading session, 388,732 Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.83 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.29 Million. ICON’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.41% off its 52-week high of $4.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 81.98% up since then. When we look at Iconix Brand Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ICON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iconix Brand Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Instantly ICON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.96- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is 0.9% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 62.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICON’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. shares while 15.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.24%. There are 30 institutions holding the Iconix Brand Group, Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.18% of the shares, roughly 614.53 Thousand ICON shares worth $438.16 Thousand.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 538.09 Thousand shares worth $383.66 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 105013 shares estimated at $74.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 56.2 Thousand shares worth around $40.07 Thousand.