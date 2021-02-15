In the last trading session, 222,830 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $71.83 changed hands at $3.18 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74 Billion. EAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.85% off its 52-week high of $76.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.58, which suggests the last value was 54.64% up since then. When we look at Eargo, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 317.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Eargo, Inc. (EAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EAR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eargo, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAR’s forecast low is $41 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Eargo, Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Eargo, Inc. shares while 54.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.04%. There are 26 institutions holding the Eargo, Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.44% of the shares, roughly 932.79 Thousand EAR shares worth $41.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 761.41 Thousand shares worth $34.13 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Smallcap World Fund. With 491797 shares estimated at $24.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 400Thousand shares worth around $17.93 Million.