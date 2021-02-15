In the last trading session, 354,918 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.61 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $838.88 Million. DYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.62% off its 52-week high of $32.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.6, which suggests the last value was 16.17% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 888.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DYN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DYN’s forecast low is $27 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +152.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -208.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.57% of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 77.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.15%. There are 64 institutions holding the Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with MPM Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.89% of the shares, roughly 4.95 Million DYN shares worth $99.97 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 2.97 Million shares worth $59.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1237200 shares estimated at $24.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 316.17 Thousand shares worth around $6.64 Million.