In the last trading session, 193,219 CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.8 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.23 Million. CCLP’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.56% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 80.56% up since then. When we look at CSI Compressco LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 238.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.4 Million.

Analysts gave the CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCLP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CSI Compressco LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) trade information

Although CCLP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.05 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 12.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 155.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -44.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCLP’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.44% for it to hit the projected low.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CSI Compressco LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44% over the past 6 months, a -215.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CSI Compressco LP will drop -675%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.88 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CSI Compressco LP’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $62.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $123.54 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24%. The 2021 estimates are for CSI Compressco LP earnings to increase by 49.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.7% per year.

CCLP Dividends

CSI Compressco LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 24, 2021. The 2.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 13.6% per year.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.39% of CSI Compressco LP shares while 26.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.38%. There are 27 institutions holding the CSI Compressco LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 5.39 Million CCLP shares worth $4.79 Million.

Huber Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 993.93 Thousand shares worth $884.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service. With 5175550 shares estimated at $4.71 Million under it, the former controlled 10.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 684.36 Thousand shares worth around $725.42 Thousand.