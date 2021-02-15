In the last trading session, 242,775 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.38. With the company’s per share price at $7.01 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.14 Million. AHPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -541.94% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 71.75% up since then. When we look at Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 560.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 665.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AHPI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Instantly AHPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.30- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 15.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 448.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 156.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHPI’s forecast low is $18 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.08% of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares while 9.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.65%. There are 21 institutions holding the Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 95.67 Thousand AHPI shares worth $465.89 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 49.52 Thousand shares worth $273.33 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 48445 shares estimated at $267.42 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 17.18 Thousand shares worth around $83.66 Thousand.