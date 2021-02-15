In the last trading session, 233,351 SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.52 Million. SGRP’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.61% off its 52-week high of $2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 68.21% up since then. When we look at SPAR Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.18 Million.

Analysts gave the SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGRP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SPAR Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Instantly SGRP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.82 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.2%. The 2021 estimates are for SPAR Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 252.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.94% of SPAR Group, Inc. shares while 5.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.29%. There are 11 institutions holding the SPAR Group, Inc. stock share, with RBF Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.24% of the shares, roughly 894.09 Thousand SGRP shares worth $680.4 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 143.04 Thousand shares worth $108.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 143038 shares estimated at $164.49 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 80.43 Thousand shares worth around $61.2 Thousand.