In the last trading session, 866,517 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.34 changed hands at -$0.46 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.1 Billion. ROOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.94% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.57, which suggests the last value was 33.28% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.56% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.95% of Root, Inc. shares while 39.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.73%. There are 11 institutions holding the Root, Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.21% of the shares, roughly 1.31 Million ROOT shares worth $20.62 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 777.4 Thousand shares worth $12.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Growth Fd and American Century Growth Fund. With 906958 shares estimated at $14.25 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Growth Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 421.59 Thousand shares worth around $6.62 Million.