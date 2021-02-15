In the last trading session, 165,403 Power REIT (NYSE:PW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s per share price at $43.78 changed hands at $7.89 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.89 Million. PW’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.55% off its 52-week high of $46.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the last value was 84.13% up since then. When we look at Power REIT’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Power REIT (PW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Power REIT’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Power REIT (NYSE:PW) trade information

Instantly PW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.21 on Friday, Feb 12 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Power REIT (NYSE:PW) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -70.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PW’s forecast low is $12.8 with $12.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -70.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Power REIT (PW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Power REIT earnings to increase by 17.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Power REIT (NYSE:PW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.47% of Power REIT shares while 27.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.47%. There are 20 institutions holding the Power REIT stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 112.5 Thousand PW shares worth $3Million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 111.85 Thousand shares worth $2.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 47707 shares estimated at $1.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 29.1 Thousand shares worth around $576.82 Thousand.