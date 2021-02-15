In the last trading session, 300,458 Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.56 changed hands at -$0.62 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $483.59 Million. KLDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.34% off its 52-week high of $20.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 75.61% up since then. When we look at Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 372Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLDO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Although KLDO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.22 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 12.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLDO’s forecast low is $6 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +90.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. shares while 79.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.99%. There are 76 institutions holding the Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 53.81% of the shares, roughly 19.36 Million KLDO shares worth $214.32 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.26% or 3.69 Million shares worth $33.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1596536 shares estimated at $14.53 Million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 487Thousand shares worth around $2.98 Million.