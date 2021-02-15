In the last trading session, 230,726 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.15 Million. INM’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.68% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 44.65% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 117.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.53 Million.

Analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Although INM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.66- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 0.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 138.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 125.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INM’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 125.14% for it to hit the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 6.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.47%. There are 2 institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 12.72 Thousand INM shares worth $41.85 Thousand.

Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 10.99 Thousand shares worth $36.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.