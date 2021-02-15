In the last trading session, 705,669 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.2. With the company’s per share price at $9.62 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80Million. EKSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.72% off its 52-week high of $14.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 76.61% up since then. When we look at Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 243.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EKSO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

Instantly EKSO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.98 on Monday, Feb 08 added 35.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 208.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EKSO’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +60.33% over the past 6 months, a 49.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.58 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $3Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.72 Million and $1.41 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.54% of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. shares while 18.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.14%. There are 39 institutions holding the Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Puissance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.31% of the shares, roughly 774.4 Thousand EKSO shares worth $3.68 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 153.62 Thousand shares worth $729.7 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 81157 shares estimated at $385.5 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 44Thousand shares worth around $208.99 Thousand.