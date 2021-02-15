In the last trading session, 172,476 Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $6.7 changed hands at $0.5 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.68 Million. DUOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.72% off its 52-week high of $7.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 51.34% up since then. When we look at Duos Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DUOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Duos Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) trade information

Instantly DUOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.05- on Friday, Feb 12 added 4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 123.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DUOT’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 123.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Duos Technologies Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $5Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.75 Million and $991Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 404.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Duos Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.21% of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 32.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.15%. There are 11 institutions holding the Duos Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 22.89% of the shares, roughly 453.62 Thousand DUOT shares worth $1.92 Million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.03% or 238.43 Thousand shares worth $906.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.