In the last trading session, 605,827 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $48.75 changed hands at -$1.23 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75 Billion. CMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.54% off its 52-week high of $61.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.51, which suggests the last value was 53.83% up since then. When we look at COMPASS Pathways plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 259.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.77 Million.
Analysts gave the COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CMPS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. COMPASS Pathways plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMPS’s forecast low is $50 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.56% for it to hit the projected low.
COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for COMPASS Pathways plc earnings to decrease by -48.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of COMPASS Pathways plc shares while 16.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.08%. There are 43 institutions holding the COMPASS Pathways plc stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.63% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million CMPS shares worth $36.55 Million.
Victory Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 528.86 Thousand shares worth $25.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 183720 shares estimated at $6.41 Million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 1.4% of the shares, roughly 93.74 Thousand shares worth around $3Million.
