In the last trading session, 218,326 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $6 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.92 Million. APWC’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.67% off its 52-week high of $8.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 85.17% up since then. When we look at Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 562.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APWC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Instantly APWC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.92- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 24.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 229.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 169.81 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2021 estimates are for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -155.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.48% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares while 6.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.71%. There are 9 institutions holding the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 129.11 Thousand APWC shares worth $286.62 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 38.31 Thousand shares worth $47.12 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.