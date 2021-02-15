In the last trading session, 135,820 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.2 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.34 Million. INDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.86% off its 52-week high of $11.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 78.47% up since then. When we look at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 287.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INDO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.95- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 9.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDO’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -246.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.99% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares while 0.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.22%. There are 1 institutions holding the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 3.17 Thousand INDO shares worth $14.55 Thousand.