In the last trading session, 164,434 Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 7.06. With the company’s per share price at $5.13 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.68 Million. ICD’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.51% off its 52-week high of $14.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 78.95% up since then. When we look at Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 623.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ICD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.63.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Instantly ICD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.49- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 111.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICD’s forecast low is $3 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.43% over the past 6 months, a -124.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will drop -31.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -59.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.2 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $19Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.29 Million and $38.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. shares while 27.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.17%. There are 41 institutions holding the Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.25% of the shares, roughly 941.93 Thousand ICD shares worth $2.3 Million.

MSD Capital, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.62% or 223.59 Thousand shares worth $545.56 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service. With 53285 shares estimated at $130.02 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 47.36 Thousand shares worth around $139.24 Thousand.