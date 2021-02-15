In the last trading session, 788,127 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $92.13 changed hands at $11.71 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04 Billion. HYFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.47% off its 52-week high of $93.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.59, which suggests the last value was 54.86% up since then. When we look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 340.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.19 Million.

Analysts gave the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HYFM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYFM’s forecast low is $60 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.94% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 936.27 Thousand HYFM shares worth $49.23 Million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 325Thousand shares worth $17.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 294310 shares estimated at $15.47 Million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 0.9% of the shares, roughly 284.84 Thousand shares worth around $14.98 Million.