In the last trading session, 212,374 HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.51. With the company’s per share price at $11.19 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.17 Million. HPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -404.92% off its 52-week high of $56.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.8, which suggests the last value was 74.98% up since then. When we look at HighPoint Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 367.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HPR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Although HPR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.00 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 20.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 456.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 422.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HPR’s forecast low is $2.6 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +346.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -76.76% for it to hit the projected low.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HighPoint Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -42.6% over the past 6 months, a 167.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HighPoint Resources Corporation will rise +196.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 332% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HighPoint Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $74Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $121.81 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.3%. The 2021 estimates are for HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -200%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares while 61.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.8%. There are 64 institutions holding the HighPoint Resources Corporation stock share, with G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 46.46% of the shares, roughly 2Million HPR shares worth $23Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 71.41 Thousand shares worth $821.25 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 33993 shares estimated at $390.92 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 33.17 Thousand shares worth around $381.47 Thousand.