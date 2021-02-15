In the last trading session, 509,160 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $3.46 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.81 Million. GTIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.32% off its 52-week high of $3.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 86.99% up since then. When we look at Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTIM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) trade information

Although GTIM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.99- on Monday, Feb 08 added 13.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTIM’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.18%. The 2021 estimates are for Good Times Restaurants Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.19% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares while 9.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.85%. There are 14 institutions holding the Good Times Restaurants Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.22% of the shares, roughly 534.78 Thousand GTIM shares worth $1.52 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 462.91 Thousand shares worth $675.84 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 350735 shares estimated at $512.07 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 106Thousand shares worth around $154.76 Thousand.