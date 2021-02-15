Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLSI’s forecast low is $75 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.11% for it to hit the projected low.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.97% of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%. There are 1 institutions holding the Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 59.3 Thousand GLSI shares worth $2.16 Million.
SkyOak Wealth, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 8.1 Thousand shares worth $295.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 7362 shares estimated at $268.49 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 4.54 Thousand shares worth around $165.68 Thousand.