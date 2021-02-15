In the last trading session, 232,066 Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.64 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.71 Billion. GTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.5% off its 52-week high of $31.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.03, which suggests the last value was 70.53% up since then. When we look at Genetron Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 480.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genetron Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

Instantly GTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.23 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 165.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.52, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTH’s forecast low is $19 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Genetron Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Genetron Holdings Limited shares while 20.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.49%. There are 50 institutions holding the Genetron Holdings Limited stock share, with Vivo Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 6.34 Million GTH shares worth $75.7 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.8% or 2.47 Million shares worth $29.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 2472191 shares estimated at $34.61 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $15.13 Million.