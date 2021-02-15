In the last trading session, 564,129 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.98 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $886.56 Million. GATO’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.21% off its 52-week high of $24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 61.42% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.02 Million.
Analysts gave the Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GATO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $14.5 with $14.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.2% for it to hit the projected low.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings to decrease by -224.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares while 69.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.25%. There are 9 institutions holding the Gatos Silver, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 8.88 Million GATO shares worth $115.67 Million.
Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.48% or 6.21 Million shares worth $80.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 2900078 shares estimated at $37.79 Million under it, the former controlled 4.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $14.91 Million.
