In the last trading session, 222,336 Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $9 changed hands at $1.02 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.03 Million. FWP’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.33% off its 52-week high of $12.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 48.78% up since then. When we look at Forward Pharma A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 131.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FWP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Forward Pharma A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) trade information

Instantly FWP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.15 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 11.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need an upside of 366.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FWP’s forecast low is $42 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +366.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 366.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Forward Pharma A/S earnings to increase by 51.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21% per year.

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares while 13.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.57%. There are 10 institutions holding the Forward Pharma A/S stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 647.3 Thousand FWP shares worth $4.01 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 166.24 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.