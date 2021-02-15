In the last trading session, 352,525 Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $6 changed hands at $0.86 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.56 Million. CLWT’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.67% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 71.17% up since then. When we look at Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 154.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLWT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) trade information

Instantly CLWT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.17- on Friday, Feb 12 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited earnings to decrease by -248.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.85% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares while 3.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.64%. There are 4 institutions holding the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.37% of the shares, roughly 90.01 Thousand CLWT shares worth $240.32 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 2.46 Thousand shares worth $6.56 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.