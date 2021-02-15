In the last trading session, 153,778 ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.59 Million. MOHO’s last price was a discount, traded about -279.87% off its 52-week high of $11.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 57.43% up since then. When we look at ECMOHO Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 104.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 746.39 Million.

Analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.23- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOHO’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.02% for it to hit the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ECMOHO Limited earnings to increase by 104.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.35% of ECMOHO Limited shares while 0.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.11%. There are 4 institutions holding the ECMOHO Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 142.71 Thousand MOHO shares worth $321.09 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 38.56 Thousand shares worth $53.21 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.