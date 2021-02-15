In the last trading session, 375,471 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.37 Million. DXF’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.91% off its 52-week high of $2.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 79.33% up since then. When we look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 340.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DXF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.8 on Friday, Feb 12 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 1287.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXF’s forecast low is $24.84 with $24.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1287.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1287.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 618.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.86% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.35%. There are 3 institutions holding the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 79.43 Thousand DXF shares worth $105.64 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 59.6 Thousand shares worth $45.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.