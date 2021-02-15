In the last trading session, 233,978 Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.43 Million. CRTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.95% off its 52-week high of $5.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 60% up since then. When we look at Creatd Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 112.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Creatd Inc. (CRTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRTD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Creatd Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Although CRTD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.97- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 12.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 159.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Creatd Inc. earnings to increase by 76.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.36% of Creatd Inc. shares while 2.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.77%. There are 3 institutions holding the Creatd Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 200Thousand CRTD shares worth $534Thousand.

CM Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 163Thousand shares worth $678.08 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.