In the last trading session, 113,077 voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $26.5 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $128.15 Million. VJET’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.94% off its 52-week high of $40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.9, which suggests the last value was 89.06% up since then. When we look at voxeljet AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.29 Million.

Analysts gave the voxeljet AG (VJET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VJET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. voxeljet AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) trade information

Although VJET has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.00 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 33.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) is 0.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

voxeljet AG (VJET) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.05 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that voxeljet AG’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $6.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.64 Million and $5.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.3%. The 2021 estimates are for voxeljet AG earnings to decrease by -32.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.3% of voxeljet AG shares while 16.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.82%. There are 18 institutions holding the voxeljet AG stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.32% of the shares, roughly 561.98 Thousand VJET shares worth $4.75 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 18.87 Thousand shares worth $159.61 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.