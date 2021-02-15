In the last trading session, 349,498 Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $4.86 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.29 Million. SYBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.14% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 72.22% up since then. When we look at Synlogic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 493.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYBX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Synlogic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.11- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 4.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 1.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 334.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 166.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYBX’s forecast low is $6 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +167.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synlogic, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +108.58% over the past 6 months, a 1.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synlogic, Inc. will drop -8.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -76.6% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Synlogic, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.88% of Synlogic, Inc. shares while 39.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.15%. There are 44 institutions holding the Synlogic, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 4.23 Million SYBX shares worth $8.54 Million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.61% or 2.65 Million shares worth $5.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. With 544214 shares estimated at $1.1 Million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 240.82 Thousand shares worth around $447.93 Thousand.