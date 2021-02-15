In the last trading session, 175,784 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $6.98 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $249.2 Million. ONCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.91% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 85.1% up since then. When we look at OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 494.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.47 Million.

Analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONCS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.49- on Monday, Feb 08 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 446.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCS’s forecast low is $6.5 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.88% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings to increase by 40.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.71% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares while 13.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.11%. There are 32 institutions holding the OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 318.91 Thousand ONCS shares worth $2.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 192.82 Thousand shares worth $651.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 100789 shares estimated at $340.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 84.2 Thousand shares worth around $284.58 Thousand.